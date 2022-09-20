Jamie xx shares new single “Kill Dem”

Jamie xx has released an incredibly bouncy new song called "Kill Dem." The track's sound was inspired by London's Notting Hill Carnival, where Jamie DJed for the first time this summer, but attended since he was a teenager. "Kill Dem" radiates constant energy, from its layered synths to its unrelenting vocals. Listen below.

This weekend, Jamie xx comes to NYC for a show on Friday (9/23) at Forest Hills Stadium with Four Tet & Floating Points, Avalon Emerson, and Omar S. Tickets are still available. He's got a few more dates in major cities around the world this year -- all are listed below.

Earlier this year, Jamie xx released "Let's Do It Again," his first solo single since 2020. He also produced his The xx bandmate Oliver Sim's recently released album Hideous Bastard.

Jamie xx -- 2022 Tour Dates

September 22—Firefly Music Festival—Dover, DE

September 23—Forest Hills Stadium—New York, NY

September 24—Portola Festival—San Francisco, CA

September 30—Hollywood Bowl—Los Angeles, CA

October 29—Tonal—Tokyo, Japan

November 4—Club 2 Club—Turin, Italy

November 19—Festival Corona Capital—Mexico City, Mexico

December 30—Lost Paradise—New South Wales, Australia

January 7—Falls Festival—Fremantle, Australia