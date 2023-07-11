Jamila Woods announces new album ‘Water Made Us,’ shares “Tiny Garden” feat. duendita

Jamila Woods has announced Water Made Us, her new album coming on October 13 via Jagjaguwar (pre-order). The album, her first since excellent 2019 LP LEGACY! LEGACY!, makes reference to a Toni Morrison quote in its title. It comes with features from Saba, Peter CottonTale, and more. She explains, “Water Made Us feels like the most personal and vulnerable piece of art I've ever made. I love creating from source material, diving deep into a subject and extrapolating from what I discover.” Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

The announcement of Water Made Us comes with lead single "Tiny Garden" featuring duendita, with production by Wynne Bennet. "'Tiny Garden' is a song about the way my heart works, the slow and steady way I love. In my directorial debut I wanted to create a visual representation of how I often feel in relationships, like I'm having huge feelings that I end up expressing in small specific ways," Jamila says. "The video takes place across two landscapes, the reality of a shared apartment at the tail end of winter and an imagined 'heartspace' where everything is lush and green. I worked with my friend and frequent collaborator Po Chop on the choreography, so that the movement becomes the key to merging these two worlds -- everywhere I dance, something grows." Listen below.

Water Made Us Tracklist

Bugs

Tiny Garden (ft. duendita)

Practice (ft. Saba)

Let the cards fall

Send A Dove

Wreckage Room

Thermostat (ft. Peter CottonTale)

Out of the doldrums

Wolfsheep

I Miss All My Exes

Backburner

libra intuition

Boomerang

Still

the best thing

Good News

Headfirst