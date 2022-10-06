Jamila Woods releases new song “Boundaries”

Jamila Woods is back with "Boundaries," her first new single in over two years. (Her last was 2020's "SULA.") Jamila pairs her soulful voice with bossa nova-tinged acoustic guitar and Latin-style percussion on this one, and she says, "'Boundaries' is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges. I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, 'Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously." The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.'" Check it out below.