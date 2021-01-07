Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay addresses resemblance to U.S. Capitol rioter

Among the mob of Trump supporters incited by the president who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was a man wearing a furry hat with horns and a face painted red white and blue. He's been identified as Jake Angeli, the "QAnon Shaman" who has, according to the Arizona Republic, been a regular at Trump rallies for some time. More than a few people on social media yesterday remarked his resemblance, at least in silhouette, to Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay, as seen on the band's 1993 debut album, Emergency on Planet Earth. Jamiroquai was trending on Twitter because of it.

Jay Kay took to Twitter on Thursday morning just to let fans know that the QAnon Shaman was not the Space Cowboy. "Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd," he wrote, adding in the video, “Some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night, but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks.”

He goes on to say thanks for recent birthday wishes -- he turned 51 on December 30 -- and to note he's chilling in lockdown in the UK. "COVID 19 still going on, UK in lockdown. However, the way we treat our animals -- farming them, caging them, all the rest of it -- we're just going to keep getting this again and again, so hopefully we'll try and learn our lesson."

You can watch the full video, and read some of the Tweets that noted the resemblance between Kay and the Qanon Shaman, below.