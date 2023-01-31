Jana Horn announces new LP ‘The Window Is The Dream,’ shares “After All This Time”

Texas singer-songwriter Jana Horn released one of last year's best folk albums with Optimism, and she's already announced a followup, The Window Is The Dream, due April 7 via No Quarter (pre-order). “I wrote Optimism at a very transient time in my life, when I was in no place at once and everything was slipping through my hands like a wet fish,” Jana shared. The Window Is The Dream “was written in one room, essentially. When you have nowhere to go, you go into memory, and memories of dreams… I was in a different headspace.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for The Window Is The Dream below.

Alongside the announcement, Jana shared lead single "After All This Time." It's a gentle and sparse acoustic track featuring cello arrangement by Jared Samuel Elioseff. Other contributors on The Window Is The Dream include drummer Adam Jones and experimental guitarist Jonathan Horne. Listen to "After All This Time" below.

Jana Horn will play a one-off show on April 12 at Union Pool in Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, at 10am.

THE WINDOW IS THE DREAM TRACKLIST

1. Leaving Him

2. After All This Time

3. Days Go By

4. The Dream

5. Love In Return

6. Old Friend

7. Song For Eve

8. In Between

9. Energy Go

10. The Way It Is