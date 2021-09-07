Jane Birkin recovering from a stroke

Singer, actress and Serge Gainsbourg collaborator Jane Birkin is currently recovering from a stroke. The news was announced after she cancelled an appearance at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France. The BBC reports her family released a statement, saying Birkin "suffered a minor form of stroke a few days ago," and that the 74-year-old artist was "doing well."

We wish you a speedy recovery, Jane!

Birkin's appearance at the festival was to promote Jane by Charlotte, a new documentary and the singer/actress that was made by her daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg. You can watch the trailer for that below.

Jane released new album, Oh! Pardon tu dormais..., earlier this year, which was her first album of new material since 2008. You can stream that below as well.