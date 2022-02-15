Jane Inc announces new LP ‘Faster Than I Can Take,’ shares “Contortionists”

Jane Inc, aka Toronto musician Carlyn Bezic who has played in US Girls and other groups, released her excellent debut album last year and has just announced its follow-up, Faster Than I Can Take which will be out April 22 via Telephone Explosion Records. Like her debut, Carlyn wrote, produced and recorded almost everything on the record herself.

The first single and video from the album is "Contortionists," which features backing vocals by Dorothea Pass and feels like it could've emanated from the Prince universe in 1984, starting off sultry and ethereal before beat kicks in halfway through and sending it onto the dancefloor.

“At first I thought I was making a record about time," Bezic says of the single, "but I was actually making a record about how, in moments of intense anxiety, you're living in the past, present and future at the same time. A million moments existing at once, real and imagined."

The video, directed by Shelby Fenlon and Lee Henderson, features some actual contortionists and you can watch below.

PRP 12 Jacket 12-J001-A7 loading...

Faster Than I Can Take:

1. Contortionists

2. Human Being

3. Picture of the Future

4. Every Rip

5. An Ordinary Thing

6. 2120

7. Faster Than I Can Take

8. Dancing With You

9. Pummelled into Sand