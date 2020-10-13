Jane Weaver announces new LP ‘Flock’ (stream “The Revolution Of Super Visions”)

UK artist Jane Weaver has announced her next album, Flock, which will be out March 5 via Fire. Where her last few records, like 2017's Modern Kosmology, have been in the realm of synthy cosmic folk, Flock explores more overtly poppy styles. Jane's still outside of Earth's gravitational pull on terrific first single "The Revolution Of Super Visions," but it's also funky and very catchy in a way she's never dabbled in before.

“The revolution accidentally happens because so many people visualise the same ideals and something supernatural occurs," says Jane of her new single. "Everyone is exhausted with social media, inequality and the toxic masculinity of world leaders contributing to a dying planet."

You can listen to "The Revolution Of Super Visions" below.

Tracklist:

1 Heartlow

2 The Revolution Of Super Visions

3 Stages Of Phases

4 Lux

5 Modern Reputation

6 Flock

7 Sunset Dreams

8 All The Things You Do

9 Pyramid Schemes

10 Solarised