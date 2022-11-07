Jane Weaver played The Sultan Room with Air Waves (pics, setlist)

UK artist Jane Weaver has been making music since the late '90s but she just wrapped up her first-ever North American tour with a full band. Most of it was supporting her Fire Records labelmates The Chills, but she stopped in NYC on the way home to play a headline show at The Sultan Room with another of her labelmates, Air Waves. Jane's hazy, psychedelic, baroque-folk sound was a perfect match the The Sultan Room's unique stage design, and she and her band sounded great. Check out photos by P Squared, including one of Jane's setlsit, below.

Hopefully Jane will be back sooner than later, as she's already been announced for SXSW 2023.

The Chills, meanwhile, will be back in Brooklyn later this month.