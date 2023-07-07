Janelle Monáe and her dancers throw a pool party in new “Water Slide” video (watch)

Janelle Monáe released one of our favorite albums of the year so far with The Age of Pleasure, and now she's shared a new music video for one of its songs, "Water Slide." Like the "Lipstick Lover" video, it was directed by Janelle and Alan Ferguson, and it's a vintage-looking clip that takes place poolside, with Janelle and a bunch of her dancer friends (including special guests Angelica Ross, Jillian Mercado, and JELEEL!) partying it up. Check it out below.

Janelle is also gearing up for a tour that hits NYC on September 26 at Radio City Music Hall and September 28 at Kings Theatre.