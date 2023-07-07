Janelle Monáe and her dancers throw a pool party in new &#8220;Water Slide&#8221; video (watch)

Janelle Monáe and her dancers throw a pool party in new “Water Slide” video (watch)

"Water Slide" video screenshot

Janelle Monáe released one of our favorite albums of the year so far with The Age of Pleasure, and now she's shared a new music video for one of its songs, "Water Slide." Like the "Lipstick Lover" video, it was directed by Janelle and Alan Ferguson, and it's a vintage-looking clip that takes place poolside, with Janelle and a bunch of her dancer friends (including special guests Angelica Ross, Jillian Mercado, and JELEEL!) partying it up. Check it out below.

Janelle is also gearing up for a tour that hits NYC on September 26 at Radio City Music Hall and September 28 at Kings Theatre.

