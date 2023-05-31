Janelle Monae announces North American tour (Radio City & Kings Theatre included)

Janelle Monae's first album since 2018, The Age of Pleasure, is on its way in June, and she's now announced a tour supporting it. The North American dates kick off on August 30 in Seattle, and run through October 18 in Inglewood, CA. See all dates below.

There are two NYC shows, at Radio City Music Hall on September 26, and Kings Theatre on September 28. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Thursday, June 1 at 10 AM.

JANELLE MONAE: 2023 TOUR

Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater