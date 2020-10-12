Janelle Monáe performing VR concert for ‘Lovecraft Country’ finale

HBO series Lovecraft Country wraps up its first season on Sunday, October 18. The series has been offering up related content via a VR experience, Lovecraft Country: Sanctum, and the day after the season finale, Janelle Monáe will do a special VR concert as part of it.

Titled "Music of the Cosmos," the concert works with the Oculus Quest headset and will be Monae's first-ever VR performance. The virtual concert environment was inspired by the block party from the series' premiere episode. It's interactive and "directly impacted by [Monae's] physical performance."

“I’m so excited to partner with HBO and The Mill to pioneer the future of concert experiences in Sanctum,” Janelle said in a statement. “I always strive for innovation, and this project gives me the special opportunity to celebrate Lovecraft Country, a show I’m a huge fan of, and connect with fans in a completely new way using virtual reality. This is the perfect platform to explore the impact of music and movement in a new dimension designed to celebrate Black art, stories and voices."

Janelle's "Music of the Cosmos" performance airs Monday, 10/19 at 10 PM Eastern. Before the VR concert, there's a pre-show event in The Reliquary, "a mystery room filled with special artifacts from the show, each accompanied with an audio snippet narrated by [series star] Michael Kenneth Williams." Learn more here.

You can also watch via YouTube which may lack the VR element but will be interactive in other ways, with riddles to solve that can affect the performance. You'll be able to watch the YouTube stream on Monday, below.