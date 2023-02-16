Janelle Monáe returns with new song “Float” feat. Seun Kuti + Egypt 80

Janelle Monáe has released her first new music since 2021, a single titled "Float" featuring Seun Kuti + Egypt 80 (Fela Kuti's son's band). According to a press release, “'Float' is inspired by Muhammed Ali talking shit in Zaire, 1974, Jane’s evolution, Mary Poppins’ umbrella, Aladdin’s magic carpet, Ja Morant’s flotation to the rim while dunking on his ops, Sara Elise’s ropes, excerpts from Paramahmsa Nithyananda’s talks on levitation, Raul’s toast on Dec 1, and Bruce Lee’s mighty philosophy on being 'shapeless, formless,' and becoming one with your surroundings, to be like water…” It's a confidence anthem foregrounding Janelle's crystal-clear singing and rapping over Seun Kuti + Egypt 80's smooth brass instrumental. Listen to "Float" below.