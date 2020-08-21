Janelle Monáe stars in new horror film ‘Antebellum’ — hear the soundtrack’s first single

Antebellum, a time-bending horror film starring Janelle Monáe, is nearing its release date, September 18th, and the first single from its soundtrack (which comes out the same day) is out now. "Opening" is a shiver-inducing, suspense-ridden symphony, driven by dark, spine-chilling strings that switch between soaring, dramatic heights, and anxiety-producing crashing lows, joined by thunderous drums and humming melodic sequences. Coming in at just under eight minutes in length, it produces a sense of urgency and anticipation as it continues, drawing images of the sorts of horrific scenarios it might serve as the soundtrack for.

This is the first film score from Nate "Rocket" Wonder and Roman GianArthur, two rising composers, and friends of Monáe, who have also worked on her albums. They were inspired by Colin Stetson's work, which includes the scores for Hereditary and Color Out of Space

"Writing the score for Antebellum has been a rewarding adventure in creating a musical bed that complements the script while becoming its own unique character and identity within the film," said Wonder. "It was really wonderful to work with my brother on this, it was one of the most fulfilling experiences."

You can listen to "Opening," and view the score's tracklist, below.

Antebellum, which was written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, sees Monáe portraying a successful author, Veronica Henley, who finds herself trapped in the pre-Civil War era of American slavery and must find a way to escape from that terrifying reality before it's too late. She will star alongside Eric Lange, Jane Malone, Jack Hutson, Kiersey Clemons, and Gabourey Sidibe, among others. Watch a clip from the film, where Monáe's character delivers a politically-charged monologue on television, below. "The disenfranchisement of Black people in America is by design written into the actual DNA of this country," her character notes. You can also watch the film's trailer below.

While Antebellum was initially supposed to premiere earlier this year, because of coronavirus, it will forgo an in-theater release and come out via on-demand servies instead. "While we designed Antebellum to be consumed as a communal experience in the theater, we are thrilled by the unique opportunity we have to pivot to a different kind of communal moment in our culture," the filmmakers say. "As we face the realities of systemic racism in our country, which have crescendoed to this current inflection point in 2020, we understand how imperative it is to bring Antebellum to the broadest audience possible, while also prioritizing health and safety. It is our ardent hope that by sharing our film widely, both nationally and internationally, we will transform the moviegoing experience from home into a true event."

Antebellum OST Tracklist:

01. Opening

02. Back to Work

03. Whistle While We Work

04. Just a Talker

05. Descendants of the Gods

06. Drawing

07. Hotel Intrusion

08. We Go Tonight

09. Calling Home

10. Burning Men

11. Horse Pursuit

12. Battle Choir

13. The Past Is Never Dead

14. Day Broken