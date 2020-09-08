Janelle Monáe’s new song “Turntables” “is really for the people.”

Janelle Monáe has shared her first new music since her 2018 album Dirty Computer. "Turntables" was written for All In: The Fight For Democracy, Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés' new documentary on voter suppression, which premieres in theaters on Wednesday, September 9, and streams on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 18.

"We are changing things," Janelle told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show. "The tables are turning. The rooster has come home to roost. So this song is capturing direction. And when you think about a record, when you think about a record spinning, when you think about the revolutions per minute, it’s all connected. And that is what this song means. This song doesn’t mean that I’m the leader, that I’m here to tell you what to do, how to fix things. I’m simply watching, examining and wanting to highlight all of the people who are on the front lines, fighting for our democracy, fighting against racial inequalities, fighting against white supremacy, fighting against systemic racism and systemic oppression. So this song is to keep us motivated. This song is to lift up and keep us galvanized when we’re fatigued. And this song is really for the people."

Listen to "Turntables," and watch the trailer for All In: The Fight for Democracy, below.

Meanwhile, Janelle is also starring in a new horror film, Antebellum, which comes out on September 18.

--

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.