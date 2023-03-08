Jane’s Addiction debut first new song in 10 years, “True Love,” at tour opener (watch)

Jane's Addiction haven't released a new album since 2011's The Great Escape Artist, but they recently told AltPress that they booked studio time with producers James Ford and Pete Robinson, and now Stereogum points out that they just debuted their first new song in 10 years, "True Love," at their Bakersfield, CA tour opener earlier this week. It finds them exploring their ballad-driven side, and you can check out fan-shot video below.

For the band's current tour, they've got former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer on guitar, in place of Dave Navarro, who's been struggling with long COVID. In the AltPress interview, Perry Farrell said Dave, Josh, Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen (who filled in for Dave on a recent tour), and Bauhaus' Daniel Ash (ditto) could all potentially contribute to the new album.