Jane’s Addiction drop off shows with Smashing Pumpkins after Perry Farrell suffers injury

Jane's Addiction are out on an arena tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, but they've been forced to drop off some of the dates. In a new statement, Perry Farrell writes that he "suffered an injury" after their recent Madison Square Garden show that "resulted in [his] inability to perform." He and the rest of Jane's will be sitting out the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City shows, and Our Lady Peace will replace them on the three Canadian dates. They are hoping to rejoin the tour in Cleveland; stay tuned.

Dave Navarro has been sitting out this run of shows with Jane's as well, while he struggles with long Covid symptoms. Troy Van Leeuwen has been filling in for him.

See pictures from the Madison Square Garden show, and read Perry's full statement, below.

PERRY FARRELL'S STATEMENT: