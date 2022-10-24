Jane’s Addiction drop off shows with Smashing Pumpkins after Perry Farrell suffers injury
Jane's Addiction are out on an arena tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, but they've been forced to drop off some of the dates. In a new statement, Perry Farrell writes that he "suffered an injury" after their recent Madison Square Garden show that "resulted in [his] inability to perform." He and the rest of Jane's will be sitting out the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City shows, and Our Lady Peace will replace them on the three Canadian dates. They are hoping to rejoin the tour in Cleveland; stay tuned.
Dave Navarro has been sitting out this run of shows with Jane's as well, while he struggles with long Covid symptoms. Troy Van Leeuwen has been filling in for him.
See pictures from the Madison Square Garden show, and read Perry's full statement, below.
PERRY FARRELL'S STATEMENT:
Friends and lovers,
The tour so far has been an absolute blast. Filled with so much joy and rock vibes. I’ve loved seeing all your faces, hearing you sing with us and feeling the love and energy from each and every one of you.
Especially all the people from my generation, and there’s been a lot of youngsters I have enjoyed speaking to. Good times.
I’d like to address a lot of the comments and give you all an update.
After Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, I suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform. I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders.
Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well as Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City.
Our friends Our Lady Peace will be covering the next three shows as we aim to rejoin the tour this Saturday in Cleveland.
I am filled with sadness and frustration to have to announce this, but I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage.
Thank you for understanding,
Perry Farrell.