Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro sitting out tour with Smashing Pumpkins due to long Covid symptoms

Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins are set to begin their arena tour together in early October, and when they do, Jane's will be without guitarist Dave Navarro, who has been struggling with long Covid symptoms. "I had hoped for a full recovery by October," he wrote in a statement, "but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg."

Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age, Failure, A Perfect Circle, etc) will fill in on guitar for the dates. Here's Navarro's statement in full:

To all of the Jane’s Addiction fans attending the Jane’s / The Smashing Pumpkins ‘Spirits On Fire‘ tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December. I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg. I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned. Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered. While the band is touring, I will be working on some new Jane’s material in the studio here in LA. In the meantime, the great Troy Van Leeuwen will be filling in for me. He has been in such bands as Queens of the Stone Age, Failure, A Perfect Circle, Eagles of Death Metal & The Damned just to name a few. He is a great guy and I am honored to have him help make this tour happen. Though I am saddened to not make this tour I am focussed on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able. I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get em guys! Maybe I can get to a show one night and watch my own band for the first time ever. Thank you for understanding, Dave Navarro

Pornos for Pyros replaced Jane's Addiction at Welcome to Rockville and Lollapalooza earlier this year while Navarro was sidelined with long Covid symptoms. He commented on the situation in May, writing:

So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the “long haul covid”. Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long. If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be ok, just don’t know when. PS I’m not sure why I chose this picture to say all this. Maybe because who really cares and you gotta find fun somewhere? Or at least some levity. Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can’t track. Anyway thanks for listening and don’t worry about me. All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point! There’s really no more to say on the matter so I’d appreciate not receiving a bunch of DMs or texts. Not out of disrespect for you guys, I’m just so tired of talking about this, I’m sure you can imagine! Sending you all love and light. Even to those of you who are stoked I’m sick!”

The Smashing Pumpkins / Jane's Addiction -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX*

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX*

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX*

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL*

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN*

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT*

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY*

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC*

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY*

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON*

10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC*

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC*

10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI*

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO*

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI*

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN*

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL*

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO*

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA*

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC*

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA*

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR*

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA*

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA*

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ*

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA*

* - w/ Poppy

^ - w/ Meg Myers