Japanese avant-metal vets Sigh announce new LP ‘Shiki’ (stream a track)

Japanese avant-garde metal vets Sigh have announced a new album, Shiki, due August 26 via Peaceville (pre-order). Here's some background, via the album announcement:

The word "Shiki" itself has various meanings in Japanese such as four seasons, time to die, conducting an orchestra, ceremony, motivation, colour. The two primary themes for the album are "four seasons" and "time to die". The concept and artwork is based around a traditional Japanese poem, and on ‘Shiki’ Mirai explores how at this stage of life he himself is going through Autumn, with Winter coming soon, and so empathises with the contrasting sentimental feelings from watching cherry blossoms (a symbol of spring) in full bloom. Joining Mirai and Dr Mikannibal for this release are Frédéric Leclercq of Kreator, plus US drummer extraordinaire, Mike Heller of Fear Factory, along with an appearance by longtime member Satoshi Fujinami on bass. ‘Shiki’ was recorded across multiple studios, and mixed and mastered by Lasse Lammert at LSD studios in Germany.

The first single is "Mayonaka No Kaii," which is as delightfully weird as you'd expect from this band, bouncing back and forth between woozy prog and zonked-out metal. Listen and check out the tracklist below.

We also recently teamed with Sigh on an exclusive green/white splatter vinyl variant of their 2001 classic Imaginary Sonicscape, limited to 200 copies, and you can still pick that up.

Tracklist

1. Kuroi Inori

2. Kuroi Kage

3. Shoujahitsumetsu

4. Shikabane

5. Satsui - Geshi No Ato

6. Fuyu Ga Kuru

7. Shouku

8. Kuroi Kagami

9. Mayonaka No Kaii

10. Touji No Asa