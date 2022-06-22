Japanese Breakfast added to Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have a couple of big shows coming up in October to support their first album in nine years, Cool it Down: NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on 10/1 with The Linda Lindas and a "special guest TBA," and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on 10/6 with Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas. Now that Governors Ball (which she played earlier this month) is over, they've revealed that Japanese Breakfast is the special guest for NYC and is opening both shows. Tickets are on sale now.

Japanese Breakfast has more shows with The Linda Lindas coming up, too, along with dates with The National, Yo La Tengo, Florence + The Machine, and more. See her updated tour schedule below.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST: 2022 TOUR

Jul 8, 2022 80/35 Music Festival Des Moines, IA

Jul 9, 2022 - Jul 10, 2022 Winnipeg Folk Festival Winnipeg, MB

Jul 11, 2022 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN #

Jul 12, 2022 Slowdown Omaha, NE #

Jul 14, 2022 Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL #

Jul 15, 2022 The Pageant St Louis, MO #

Jul 16, 2022 Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, IL

Jul 17, 2022 Bell's Brewery Kalamazoo, MI #

Jul 19, 2022 HISTORY Toronto, ON %

Jul 20, 2022 Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC %

Jul 21, 2022 Thompson's Point Portland, ME &

Jul 22, 2022 Newport Folk Festival Newport, RI

Jul 23, 2022 The Dell Music Center Philadelphia, PA *^

Jul 26, 2022 The Republik Honolulu, HI

Jul 31, 2022 Fuji Rock Festival Niigata, Japan

Aug 6, 2022 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival Incheon, South Korea

Aug 14, 2022 Day In Day Out Seattle, WA

Aug 26, 2022 Frost Amphitheater Stanford, CA Here and There Festival

Aug 28, 2022 All Points East Festival London, England

Sep 2, 2022 - Sep 4, 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Nelsonville, OH

Sep 3, 2022 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO Here and There Festival

Sep 15, 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Louisville, KY

Sep 17, 2022 The Momentary Bentonville, AR

Sep 27, 2022 Main Street Armory Rochester, NY *

Sep 28, 2022 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT *

Sep 29, 2022 Roadrunner Boston, MA *

Oct 1, 2022 Forest Hills Stadium Queens, NY ~#

Oct 4, 2022 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC @

Oct 6, 2022 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA ~#

Oct 7, 2022 - Oct 9, 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival Austin, TX

Oct 7, 2022 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR @

Oct 14, 2022 - Oct 16, 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival Austin, TX

Oct 20, 2022 Marble Factory Bristol, UK %

Oct 21, 2022 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK %

Oct 22, 2022 The Old Fruitmarket Glasgow, UK %

Oct 24, 2022 Albert Hall Manchester, UK %

Oct 25, 2022 O2 Forum Kentish Town London, UK %

Oct 26, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands %

Oct 27, 2022 Gretchen Berlin, Germany %

Nov 6, 2022 Primavera Sound São Paulo São Paulo, Brazil

Nov 12, 2022 Primavera Sound Santiago Santiago, Chile

Nov 13, 2022 Primavera Sound Buenos Aires Buenos Aires, Argentina

# - w/ The Linda Lindas

% - w/ Barrie

& - w/ The National

* - w/ Yo La Tengo

^ - w/ Cate Le Bon

~ - w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs

@ - w/ Florence + The Machine

See pictures from Japanese Breakfast's set at Solid Sound 2022 below.