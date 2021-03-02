Japanese Breakfast announces ‘Jubilee,’ shares X-Files themed “Be Sweet” video

Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner) has announced her third album, Jubilee, which will be out June 4 via Dead Oceans. "I've never wanted to rest on any laurels," says Michelle of the new record. "I wanted to push it as far as it could go, inviting more people in and pushing myself as a composer, a producer, an arranger."

The first single is an '80s-style confection titled "Be Sweet" which she co-wrote with Wild Nothing's Jack Tatum. "After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy. For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one."

Between the song's "I want to believe" chorus and Zauner's love of sci-fi, an X-Files homage video is a fun, perfect fit. You can watch that below.

In other news, Zauner's first book, Crying in H Mart, is out April 20 and is, in the words of her publisher, Knopf, "an unflinching, powerful memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity."

Tracklist:

1. Paprika

2. Be Sweet

3. Kokomo, IN

4. Slide Tackle

5. Posing in Bondage

6. Sit

7. Savage Good Boy

8. In Hell

9. Tactics

10. Posing for Cars