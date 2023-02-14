Japanese Breakfast announces Radio City Music Hall show with Ichiko Aoba

Japanese Breakfast have announced their biggest headlining NYC show yet. It happens at Radio City Music Hall on October 5, with support from Japanese singer/songwriter Ichiko Aoba. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 11 AM ET, with various presales happening now.

Ahead of Radio City, Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner will be on a book tour for Crying in H Mart, with festival dates for the band to follow, including Adjacent Fest, BottleRock, Beach Road Weekend, Kilby Block Party, Primavera Sound, and more. They also have an August run supporting Phoenix and Beck, and Michelle has a solo show later this month as part of The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall. See all dates below.

Japanese Breakfast Radio City Music Hall loading...

JAPANESE BREAKFAST: 2023 TOUR

Feb 25, 2023 The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall New York, NY *

Mar 18, 2023 Innings Festival Tampa, FL

Mar 27, 2023 The Bell House New York, NY #

Mar 30, 2023 Town Hall Seattle—The Great Hall Seattle, WA #

Mar 31, 2023 Powell's Books Portland, OR #

Apr 1, 2023 California Ballroom Oakland, CA #

Apr 2, 2023 NeueHouse Los Angeles, CA #

Apr 4, 2023 Music Box Theatre Chicago, IL #

Apr 5, 2023 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MI #

Apr 6, 2023 Mission Creek Festival Iowa City, IA #

Apr 7, 2023 Central Library Madison, WI #

Apr 12, 2023 Coolidge Corner Theatre Brookline, MA #

Apr 15, 2023 First Congregational Church Montclair, NJ #

Apr 17, 2023 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC #

Apr 18, 2023 Music Farm Charleston, SC #

May 12, 2023 - May 14, 2023 Kilby Block Party Salt Lake City, UT

May 27, 2023 - May 28, 2023 Adjacent Festival Atlantic City, NJ

May 27, 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Napa, CA

Jun 2, 2023 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain

Jun 8, 2023 Primavera Sound Festival Porto, PT

Jun 9, 2023 Primavera Sound Madrid Madrid, Spain

Jun 9, 2023 - Jun 11, 2023 Best Kept Secret Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Jun 17, 2023 La Prima Estate Lucca, Italy

Jun 24, 2023 - Jul 1, 2023 Roskilde Festival Roskilde, Denmark

Aug 8, 2023 Viejas Arena San Diego, CA %

Aug 11, 2023 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ %

Aug 12, 2023 Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, NV %

Aug 15, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO %

Aug 25, 2023 - Aug 27, 2023 Beach Road Weekend Martha's Vineyard, MA

Oct 5, 2023 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY ^

* Michelle Zauner Solo Performance

# Michelle Zauner Book Tour

% Supporting Beck & Phoenix

^ with Ichiko Aoba