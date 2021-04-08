Japanese Breakfast announces tour, shares “Posing in Bondage” (watch video)

Japanese Breakfast is releasing her highly anticipated third album, Jubilee (pre-order it here), on June 4 via Dead Oceans. We already heard the lead single, the upbeat, '80s pop-styled "Be Sweet," and now she's shared a second, "Posing in Bondage." It's a reworked version of a song from Polyvinyl's 2018 4-track single series, and it's spacey and atmospheric, with a yearning, melancholy feel. It's accompanied by another video directed by Michelle Zauner and co-starring Girlpool's Harmony Tividad; watch that below.

"'Posing in Bondage' is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so," Michelle says. "No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1AM. The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order."

With live music starting up again around the country, Japanese Breakfast have also announced some new tour dates, set for the summer and fall. They include stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Regent on October 2), Denver and more. Tickets go on sale Friday April 16, and you can see all dates below.

Also coming out this month: Michelle's first book, Crying in H Mart.

We have Jubilee available for pre-order on limited clear vinyl with yellow swirls in our shop, as well as Japanese Breakfast's excellent debut album Soft Sounds from Another Planet.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST: 2020 TOUR

8/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall