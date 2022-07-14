Japanese Breakfast cancels show at venue hosting QAnon-friendly event

Japanese Breakfast has cancelled her Rochester, NY show, scheduled for September 27 at Main Street Armory, because the venue is also hosting a stop of the "Reawaken America" tour on August 12 and 13. Michael Flynn, Eric Trump, Roger Stone, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are scheduled to appear at the event, which protests Covid-19 mitigation measures, supports the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and that New York Magazine calls "the start of QAnon 2.0":

If this all sounds like crackpot ravings from the very edge of society, you would be only half-right. This event may have more tinfoil per capita than a Reynolds Wrap warehouse, but it is anything but fringe. The speaker roster includes New Age healers, conspiracy podcasters, and self-declared prophets as well as trusted members of Trump’s inner circle. Kash Patel, a Trump loyalist once described as swinging “the biggest dick in D.C.,” speaks for half an hour on defeating the deep state. The two most infamous recipients of Trump’s last-minute presidential pardons are here: Roger Stone and Flynn, considered a scoundrel and a traitor in many corners of America but a persecuted hero here. Eric Trump is also in attendance — not exactly an A-lister but a Trump nonetheless. Halfway through the conference, Clark breathlessly announces that Donald Trump Jr. just signed on for an upcoming New York stop. None of these men holds high office, but all of them have the ear of the man who controls a Republican Party in thrall to the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Under such circumstances, what could be more useful than a movement fueled by prophecy and paranoia, ready to help a man chosen by God to fight a battle against ancient forces of darkness? Or, to translate it into the demented vocabulary of QAnon, a deep-state cabal of child-murdering pedophiliac elites?

"We have cancelled the event because a number of people reached out letting us know they were boycotting the venue because of the Reawaken America tour," Japanese Breakfast writes on Twitter. "We were told the event was cancelled and later learned it was secretly still moving forward."

"It’s a picket line we support and are not interested in crossing," she continues. "We are unfortunately unable to move the event to a different venue this time but we love Rochester and I am sure we will return someday soon💛"

Multiple Rochester leaders are also calling for the event to be cancelled.

Japanese Breakfast's tour continues through fall, including dates with The Linda Lindas, Barrie, The National, Yo La Tengo, Cate Le Bon, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Florence + The Machine. See all dates below.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST: 2022 TOUR

Jul 14, 2022 Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL #

Jul 15, 2022 The Pageant St Louis, MO #

Jul 16, 2022 Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, IL

Jul 17, 2022 Bell's Brewery Kalamazoo, MI #

Jul 19, 2022 HISTORY Toronto, ON %

Jul 20, 2022 Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC %

Jul 21, 2022 Thompson's Point Portland, ME &

Jul 22, 2022 Newport Folk Festival Newport, RI

Jul 23, 2022 The Dell Music Center Philadelphia, PA *^

Jul 26, 2022 The Republik Honolulu, HI

Jul 31, 2022 Fuji Rock Festival Niigata, Japan

Aug 6, 2022 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival Incheon, South Korea

Aug 14, 2022 Day In Day Out Seattle, WA

Aug 26, 2022 Frost Amphitheater Stanford, CA Here and There Festival

Aug 28, 2022 All Points East Festival London, England

Sep 2, 2022 - Sep 4, 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Nelsonville, OH

Sep 3, 2022 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO Here and There Festival

Sep 15, 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Louisville, KY

Sep 17, 2022 The Momentary Bentonville, AR

Sep 27, 2022 Main Street Armory Rochester, NY *

Sep 28, 2022 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT *

Sep 29, 2022 Roadrunner Boston, MA *

Oct 1, 2022 Forest Hills Stadium Queens, NY ~#

Oct 4, 2022 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC @

Oct 6, 2022 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA ~#

Oct 7, 2022 - Oct 9, 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival Austin, TX

Oct 7, 2022 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR @

Oct 14, 2022 - Oct 16, 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival Austin, TX

Oct 20, 2022 Marble Factory Bristol, UK %

Oct 21, 2022 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK %

Oct 22, 2022 The Old Fruitmarket Glasgow, UK %

Oct 24, 2022 Albert Hall Manchester, UK %

Oct 25, 2022 O2 Forum Kentish Town London, UK %

Oct 26, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands %

Oct 27, 2022 Gretchen Berlin, Germany %

Nov 6, 2022 Primavera Sound São Paulo São Paulo, Brazil

Nov 12, 2022 Primavera Sound Santiago Santiago, Chile

Nov 13, 2022 Primavera Sound Buenos Aires Buenos Aires, Argentina

# - w/ The Linda Lindas

% - w/ Barrie

& - w/ The National

* - w/ Yo La Tengo

^ - w/ Cate Le Bon

~ - w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs

@ - w/ Florence + The Machine