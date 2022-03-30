Japanese Breakfast covers Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” (listen)

As you may have heard, Spotify is gearing up for the Grammys by asking this year's Best New Artist nominees to cover songs by past Best New Artist nominees. Arlo Parks recently covered Kaytranada, Finneas recently covered Bon Iver, and now Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has also covered Bon Iver. She took on the oft-covered "Skinny Love" from Bon Iver's debut album For Emma, Forever Ago, and it starts out pretty faithful to the original, until she brings in orchestral arrangements later on. It's a cool rendition, and it's great to hear Michelle's voice on this song. As part of the session, she also did a stripped-back version of "Be Sweet" from last year's great Jubilee. Listen below.

Japanese Breakfast also recently announced tour dates supporting The National, Florence + the Machine, and Courtney Barnett, and she also plays Coachella, NYC's Governors Ball, and other festivals.

Bon Iver also has a big headlining tour coming up, including a show at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on June 3 with Bonny Light Horseman. Just last week, he released the expanded 10th anniversary edition of Bon Iver, Bon Iver, which includes an essay about the album by Phoebe Bridgers. You can read that in full.

The 2022 Grammys go down Sunday (4/3) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will air live on CBS at 8 PM ET. You can also stream it via CBS.com, the CBS app for Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or Paramount+ (Premium users only). Performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Nas, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, and more. As always, most of the awards are given out during the pre-show, which streams live Sunday afternoon on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel. See the full list of 2022 nominees here.