Japanese Breakfast covers Sufjan Stevens (listen)

Japanese Breakfast makes an appearance on SiriusXMU tonight (8/18) at 9 PM, and ahead of that, she's shared a new cover of Sufjan Stevens' Michigan track "Romulus." It's a lovely, tender rendition of the song, with vocals and piano from Gabby's World and violin from Molly Germer, and it was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in NYC. You can hear it below.

Japanese Breakfast's tour resumes on August 28 with a set at Railbird Music Festival, and continues through November of 2021, picking up again in March of 2022 (she's currently requiring COVID vaccines and masks at shows). Before that, she appears in conversation with Vulture's E. Alex Jung at 92Y in NYC on August 19, about her memoir Crying in H Mart and her new album Jubilee. Tickets are on sale, and it's also streaming live if you can't make it in person.

See pictures from her recent set supporting Bright Eyes in CT below.