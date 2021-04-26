Japanese Breakfast expands 2021 tour, doing virtual book tour w/ Ben Gibbard, Lucy Dacus, more

Japanese Breakfast recently announced tour dates supporting her highly anticipated third album, Jubilee (preorder it here), which comes out June 4 via Dead Oceans. Now she's added a bunch more dates, beginning in Asbury Park, NJ (July 28 at Asbury Lanes) and continuing in Boston, Jersey City (July 30 at White Eagle Hall), Rochester, Cleveland, and more. She's also added more dates in October, including a second Los Angeles show (October 3 at The Regent Theater), Chicago, and wrapping up in NYC (October 16 at Brooklyn Steel).

Tickets to the NJ shows go on sale Wednesday (4/28) at 11 AM ET, and NYC goes on sale Friday (4/30) at 10 AM. The new Los Angeles show is on sale now, and you can see all of Japanese Breakfast's upcoming dates below.

Meanwhile, bandleader Michelle Zauner just released a new memoir, Crying in H Mart, and she's in the midst of a virtual book tour supporting it. There are still more of those events coming up, including tonight (4/26), presented by Book People, where she speaks with Lucy Dacus; Thursday (4/29), presented by Powell's, where she speaks with Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie; May 6, presented by City Arts and Lectures, where she speaks with Bowen Yang; and more. See her book tour dates on her site.

PS: We have Japanese Breakfast's new album Jubilee available for pre-order in our store on limited edition clear with yellow vinyl.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST: 2021 TOUR

Jun 4, 2021 OUTLOUD Music Festival Nashville, TN

Jul 28, 2021 Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ

Jul 29, 2021 Royale Boston, MA

Jul 30, 2021 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

Aug 2, 2021 Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA

Aug 3, 2021 Anthology Rochester, NY

Aug 4, 2021 Saint Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI

Aug 5, 2021 Agora Theatre and Ballroom Cleveland, OH

Aug 6, 2021 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

Aug 7, 2021 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

Sep 14, 2021 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH

Sep 15, 2021 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

Sep 16, 2021 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

Sep 17, 2021 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI

Sep 18, 2021 Majestic Theatre Madison, WI

Sep 19, 2021 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Sep 23, 2021 Treefort Festival Boise, ID

Sep 25, 2021 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

Sep 27, 2021 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC

Sep 28, 2021 Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

Oct 1, 2021 The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

Oct 2, 2021 The Regent Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Oct 3, 2021 The Regent Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Oct 4, 2021 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Oct 5, 2021 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Oct 7, 2021 Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM

Oct 8, 2021 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Oct 9, 2021 Granada Theater Lawrence, KS

Oct 10, 2021 Delmar Hall Saint Louis, MO

Oct 11, 2021 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

Oct 16, 2021 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY