Japanese Breakfast & Hop Along announce Halloween show in Philly

Japanese Breakfast is on the road through the fall, including festival dates and shows with Built to Spill, Beck, and Phoenix. She's added a new hometown Philadelphia stop to wrap up the dates, happening on Halloween (10/31) at The Fillmore. That one's with another fantastic Philly band, Hop Along, and tickets go on sale Thursday, July 13 at 10 AM EDT, with various presales happening now.

Earlier in October, Japanese Breakfast will headline their biggest NYC show yet at Radio City Music Hall on 10/5. Tokyo singer/songwriter Ichiko Aoba opens, and tickets are still available.

This is Hop Along's only upcoming show at the moment, and the first they've announced for 2023; their last date was their Brooklyn Made show in December of 2022. Their last album was 2018's excellent Bark Your Head Off, Dog. After that, singer/guitarist Frances Quinlan put out their solo record Likewise in 2020. Here's hoping for more from Hop Along!

JAPANESE BREAKFAST: 2023 TOUR

Jul 10, 2023 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL *

Aug 6, 2023 Osheaga Festival Montreal, QC

Aug 8, 2023 Viejas Arena San Diego, CA #

Aug 11, 2023 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ #

Aug 12, 2023 Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, NV #

Aug 15, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

Aug 16, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

Aug 19, 2023 Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR ^

Aug 20, 2023 Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA ^

Aug 25, 2023 Ghost Ranch Music Festival Abiquiu, NM

Aug 27, 2023 Beach Road Weekend Martha's Vineyard, MA

Sep 7, 2023 - Sep 9, 2023 Hopscotch Music Festival Raleigh, NC

Sep 27, 2023 Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles, CA %

Sep 28, 2023 Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles, CA %

Sep 29, 2023 Ohana Fest Dana Point, CA

Oct 1, 2023 Treeline Music Festival Columbia, MO

Oct 5, 2023 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY %

Oct 31, 2023 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA @

* w/ Frankie Cosmos

# w/ Beck & Phoenix

^ w/ Built to Spill

% w/ Ichiko Aoba

@ w/ Hop Along