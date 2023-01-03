Japanese Breakfast, Kevin Morby, Craig Finn, more playing The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall

The Piano Recital will return to NYC in 2023 after a five year hiatus since its last iteration. The show is set for February 25 at Carnegie Hall, featuring performances by Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast), Kevin Morby, Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats, Bonny Light Horseman), Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, Uwade, Phil Cook, and Johanna Samuels. Tickets are on sale now.

Eric says, “Playing a unique gig like The Piano Recital is always a true joy. I played the first incarnation of it some years back and it was a blast – a great memory that lives on. To be able to return to it, this time at a legendary spot like Carnegie Hall, is like a dream come true.”