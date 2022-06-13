Japanese Breakfast played GovBall (video, setlist), adds fall dates with Yo La Tengo

Japanese Breakfast is on tour now, and just played NYC's Governors Ball on Sunday night in front of a massive, enthusiastic crowd. You can watch video of her GovBall performance and check out the setlist below.

Before playing Bonnaroo this weekend, Japanese Breakfast has a couple of co-headlining shows with Belle & Sebastian. After, she has July dates with The Linda Lindas surrounding Pitchfork Festival, as well as a stop at Newport Folk Festival, dates with The National and a big hometown show in Philadelphia at The Dell Music Center on July 23 with Yo La Tengo and Cate Le Bon. She's just announced a few more East Coast dates this September in Rochester, Boston, and New Haven, which will also be with Yo La Tengo.

Further into 2022, Japanese Breakfast will open for Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Hollywood Bowl (The Linda Lindas also play), and she's playing Austin's ACL Fest before heading to the UK and Europe. All tour dates are listed below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' NYC show is at Forest Hills Stadium on October 1 with The Linda Lindas and "Special Guest TBA" -- could it be Japanese Breakfast as well? The show is just a few days after her shows with Yo La Tengo. Stay tuned.

SETLIST: Japanese Breakfast @ Governors Ball 6/12/2022

Paprika

Be Sweet

In Heaven

The Woman That Loves You

Kokomo, IN

Road Head

Heft

Savage Good Boy

Boyish (Little Big League cover)

The Body Is a Blade

Glider

Posing in Bondage

Slide Tackle

Everybody Wants to Love You

Diving Woman

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUN 14, 2022 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC - Co-Headline w/ Belle and Sebastian

JUN 15, 2022 - Wolf Trap Filene Center - Vienna, VA - Co-Headline w/ Belle and Sebastian

JUN 16, 2022 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC w/ Trace Mountains

JUN 16, 2022 - JUN 19, 2022 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

JUL 8, 2022 - 80/35 Music Festival - Des Moines, IA

JUL 9, 2022 - JUL 10, 2022 - Winnipeg Folk Festival - Winnipeg, MB

JUL 11, 2022 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN w/ The Linda Lindas

JUL 12, 2022 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE w/ The Linda Lindas

JUL 14, 2022 - Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL w/ The Linda Lindas

JUL 15, 2022 - The Pageant - St Louis, MO w/ The Linda Lindas

JUL 16, 2022 - Pitchfork Music Festival - Chicago, IL

JUL 17, 2022 - Bell's Brewery - Kalamazoo, MI w/ The Linda Lindas

JUL 19, 2022 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON w/ Barrie

JUL 20, 2022 - Théâtre Corona - Montréal, QC w/ Barrie

JUL 21, 2022 - Thompson's Point - Portland, ME - Supporting The National

JUL 22, 2022 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI

JUL 23, 2022 - The Dell Music Center - Philadelphia, PA w/ Yo La Tengo & Cate Le Bon

JUL 26, 2022 - The Republik - Honolulu, HI

JUL 31, 2022 - Fuji Rock Festival - Niigata, Japan

AUG 5, 2022 - AUG 7, 2022 - Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival - Incheon, South Korea

AUG 14, 2022 - Day In Day Out - Seattle, WA

AUG 26, 2022 - Frost Amphitheater - Stanford, CA - Here and There Festival

AUG 28, 2022 - All Points East Festival - London, England

SEP 2, 2022 - SEP 4, 2022 - Nelsonville Music Festival - Nelsonville, OH

SEP 3, 2022 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO - Here and There Festival

SEP 15, 2022 - Bourbon & Beyond - Louisville, KY

SEP 27, 2022 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY - w/ Yo La Tengo

SEP 28, 2022 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT - w/ Yo La Tengo

SEP 29, 2022 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA - w/ Yo La Tengo

OCT 4, 2022 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC - Supporting Florence + The Machine

OCT 6, 2022 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA - Supporting Yeah Yeah Yeahs

OCT 7, 2022 - OCT 9, 2022 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

OCT 7, 2022 - Theater of the Clouds - Portland, OR - Supporting Florence + The Machine

OCT 14, 2022 - OCT 16, 2022 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

OCT 20, 2022 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK - Rescheduled from 31 March w/ Barrie

OCT 21, 2022 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK - Sold Out Rescheduled from 28 March w/ Barrie

OCT 22, 2022 - The Old Fruitmarket - Glasgow, UK - Rescheduled from 27 March *Venue Change* w/ Barrie

OCT 24, 2022 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK - Rescheduled from 26 March *Venue Change* w/ Barrie

OCT 25, 2022 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK - Sold Out Rescheduled from 30 March w/ Barrie

OCT 26, 2022 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Rescheduled from 19 March *Venue Change* w/ Barrie

OCT 27, 2022 - Gretchen - Berlin, Germany - Rescheduled from 22 March *Venue Change* w/ Barrie

NOV 6, 2022 - Primavera Sound São Paulo - São Paulo, Brazil

NOV 12, 2022 - Primavera Sound Santiago - Santiago, Chile

NOV 13, 2022 - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina