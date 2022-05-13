Japanese Breakfast playing SNL; Robin Pecknold joining Post Malone on it this week

The musical guest and host were announced for the Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live, and they're both amazing: Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut, and the musical guest is Japanese Breakfast! That happens May 21.

Meanwhile, this Saturday (5/14)'s musical guest is Post Malone, and Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold revealed that he'll be performing a song that he and Posty wrote together on the show. That song is presumably off Post Malone's upcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache. Selena Gomez will host.