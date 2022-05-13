Japanese Breakfast playing SNL; Robin Pecknold joining Post Malone on it this week

photo by Ellen Qbertplaya

The musical guest and host were announced for the Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live, and they're both amazing: Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut, and the musical guest is Japanese Breakfast! That happens May 21.

Meanwhile, this Saturday (5/14)'s musical guest is Post Malone, and Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold revealed that he'll be performing a song that he and Posty wrote together on the show. That song is presumably off Post Malone's upcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache. Selena Gomez will host.

