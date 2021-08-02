Japanese Breakfast requiring COVID vaccines & masks at shows

Japanese Breakfast recently began her headlining tour supporting her new album Jubilee (and supported Bright Eyes at a show), and in light of developments with the Delta variant, which the CDC is calling as contagious as chickenpox, she's instituted a new set of COVID guidelines for her upcoming shows. In a statement on social media, she writes:

Given the spread of the Delta variant and the CDC's recent changes to masking guidelines, we are kindly requesting that the following COVID protocol be upheld at upcoming Japanese Breakfast shows.

-All attendees will either be fully vaccinated or will have received a negative PCR test within 48 hours preceding the show.

-Mouth and nose coverings will be worn by all attendees at all times except when eating or drinking.

-Any staff dealing with band or audience members will be fully vaccinated.