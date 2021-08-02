Japanese Breakfast requiring COVID vaccines & masks at shows
Japanese Breakfast recently began her headlining tour supporting her new album Jubilee (and supported Bright Eyes at a show), and in light of developments with the Delta variant, which the CDC is calling as contagious as chickenpox, she's instituted a new set of COVID guidelines for her upcoming shows. In a statement on social media, she writes:
Given the spread of the Delta variant and the CDC's recent changes to masking guidelines, we are kindly requesting that the following COVID protocol be upheld at upcoming Japanese Breakfast shows.
-All attendees will either be fully vaccinated or will have received a negative PCR test within 48 hours preceding the show.
-Mouth and nose coverings will be worn by all attendees at all times except when eating or drinking.
-Any staff dealing with band or audience members will be fully vaccinated.
Japanese Breakfast's tour runs through the fall in North America, with European and UK dates beginning in 2022. See updated dates below.
UPDATE: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio approves:
JAPANESE BREAKFAST: 2021-2022 TOUR
Aug 2, 2021 Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA
Aug 3, 2021 Anthology Rochester, NY
Aug 4, 2021 Saint Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Aug 5, 2021 Agora Theatre and Ballroom Cleveland, OH
Aug 6, 2021 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 7, 2021 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 8, 2021 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10, 2021 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 11, 2021 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 28, 2021 Railbird Music Festival Lexington, KY
Sep 9, 2021 Royale Boston, MA
Sep 10, 2021 Royale Boston, MA
Sep 11, 2021 Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 12, 2021 Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Sep 14, 2021 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH
Sep 15, 2021 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 16, 2021 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 17, 2021 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Sep 18, 2021 Majestic Theatre Madison, WI
Sep 19, 2021 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 21, 2021 Ogden Twilight Ogden, UT
Sep 23, 2021 Treefort Festival Boise, ID
Sep 24, 2021 WOW Hall Eugene, OR
Sep 25, 2021 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 26, 2021 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 27, 2021 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 28, 2021 Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Sep 30, 2021 The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Oct 1, 2021 The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Oct 2, 2021 The Regent Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 3, 2021 The Regent Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4, 2021 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 5, 2021 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 7, 2021 Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Oct 8, 2021 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Oct 9, 2021 Granada Theater Lawrence, KS
Oct 10, 2021 Delmar Hall Saint Louis, MO
Oct 11, 2021 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 12, 2021 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 14, 2021 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 15, 2021 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 16, 2021 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 17, 2021 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 29, 2021 Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX
Oct 30, 2021 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 31, 2021 Stubb's Austin Austin, TX
Nov 3, 2021 Club Congress Tucson, AZ
Nov 4, 2021 Coca Cola Sun Deck Tempe, AZ
Nov 7, 2021 The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Nov 9, 2021 Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 11, 2021 Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA
Nov 12, 2021 Madonna Inn San Luis Obispo, CA
Nov 13, 2021 The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Nov 14, 2021 Desert Daze Perris, CA
Nov 15, 2021 The Glass House Pomona, CA
Nov 16, 2021 The Glass House Pomona, CA
Mar 13, 2022 Sala Independence Madrid, ES
Mar 14, 2022 Sala Apolo Barcelona, ES
Mar 16, 2022 La Maroquinerie Paris, France
Mar 17, 2022 Trix Antwerp, Belgium
Mar 19, 2022 Paradiso Noord Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 20, 2022 Molotow Musikclub Hamburg, HH
Mar 21, 2022 Hotel Cecil Copenhagen, Capital Region
Mar 22, 2022 Franzz Club Berlin, Germany
Mar 23, 2022 LUXOR Cologne, Germany
Mar 25, 2022 SWX Bristol, United Kingdom
Mar 26, 2022 Manchester Academy 2 (Manchester Academy) Manchester, UK
Mar 27, 2022 St. Luke's & The Winged Ox Glasgow, United Kingdom
Mar 28, 2022 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK
Mar 30, 2022 O2 Forum Kentish Town London, United Kingdom
Jun 9, 2022 NOS Primavera Sound Festival Porto, Porto District