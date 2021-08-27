Japanese Breakfast shares “Glider” from her upcoming ‘Sable’ video game soundtrack

Michelle Zauner is having a big year, with a great new Japanese Breakfast album, a best-selling memoir, and still on the way is her soundtrack for new open world video game Sable. Details about the Sable soundtrack have just been shared -- it features both instrumental music and new Japanese Breakfast songs and will be out September 24 via Sony Music Masterworks. That's one day after the game is released.

“I was so lucky Daniel Fineberg and Gregorios Kythreotis from Shedworks invited me onto this game so early on," says Michelle. "I was immediately captivated by the world they’d built, a desert planet filled with mysterious natural and architectural wonders, and the story they’d imagined, one of a young girl coming of age through exploration. It was important to me that each biome in this world felt unique. I used woodwinds and vocal layering to make monumental ruins feel ancient and unknown, industrial samples and soft synths to make atomic ships feel cold and metallic, classical guitar and bright piano to make encampments feel cozy and familiar. I wanted the main themes to recall iconic works of Joe Hisaishi and Alan Menken, to fill the listener with the childlike wonder of someone on the precipice of a grand discovery."

Michelle performed the ethereal "Glider" from the soundtrack at Summer Game Fest earlier this year, and you can watch the new video for that, and check out the Sable trailer, below.

Japanese Breakfast plays the Railbird Music Festival this weekend and her on tour continues in just a couple weeks, including four sold-out NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel. She's requiring COVID vaccines and masks at shows.

Sable soundtrack:

1. Main Menu

2. Glider

3. Better the Mask

4. The Ewer (Day)

5. The Ewer (Night)

6. Eccria (Day)

7. Eccria (Night)

8. Campfires

9. Exploration (Ships)

10. Exploration (Ruins)

11. Exploration (Nature)

12. Beetle’s Nest

13. Glow Worm Cave

14. Pyraustas Ruin

15. Badlands (Night)

16. Hakoa (Day)

17. Hakoa (Night)

18. Sansee (Day)

19. Sansee (Night)

20. Redsee (Day)

21. The Wash (Day)

22. Chum Lair

23. Beetle Detour

24. Machinist’s Theme

25. Cartographer’s Theme

26. Mask Caster’s Theme

27. Mischievous Children

28. Ibexxi Camp (Day)

29. Ibexxi Camp (Night)

30. Burnt Oak Station (Day)

31. Burnt Oak Station (Night)

32. Abandoned Grounds

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES:

8/28 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/10 - Boston, MA @ Royale * - SOLD OUT

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage - SOLD OUT

9/12 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre * - SOLD OUT

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

9/21 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight + - SOLD OUT

9/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/24 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom * - SOLD OUT

9/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * - SOLD OUT

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * - SOLD OUT

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * - SOLD OUT

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * - SOLD OUT

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park * -SOLD OUT

10/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/7 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf * - SOLD OUT

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater * - SOLD OUT

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada Theater *

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall * - SOLD OUT

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

10/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

10/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel # - SOLD OUT

10/29 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory ^

10/30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

11/1 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

11/3 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza) ^

11/4 - Tempe, AZ @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium ^

11/7 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre ^

11/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

11/11 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^

11/12 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn ^

11/13 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

11/14 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze ^

11/15 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^ - SOLD OUT

10/16 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^

3/25 - Bristol @ SXW

3/26 - Manchester @ Academy 2

3/27 - Glasgow @ St. Luke's

3/28 - Leeds @ Brudenell Community Room

3/30 - London @ Kentish Town Forum

* w/ Luna Li

~ w/ Spirit of the Beehive

+ w/ Portugal. The Man

^ w/ SASAMI

See pictures from Japanese Breakfast's Connecticut show supporting Bright Eyes last month below.