Japanese Breakfast shares Korean version of “Be Sweet” ft. So!YoON!

Japanese Breakfast has released her Jubilee hit "Be Sweet" with Korean vocals and guest vocalist So!YoON! from Seoul band Se So Neon. Michelle Zauner got an assist from Yaeji for the translation of the lyrics, and she's released the recording with So!YoON! ahead of her upcoming performance in South Korea. It's awesome. Listen:

Speaking of upcoming performances, Japanese Breakfast is currently touring worldwide, headlining shows and hitting festivals in the US, East Asia, and South America through the fall. She unfortunately was forced to cancel her shows this month in Montreal and Honolulu, and drop off supporting The National in Portland, because of Covid cases in her touring party. Her Toronto show, scheduled for July 19, has also been rescheduled to September 26. See the rest of her upcoming dates, including NYC with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Linda Lindas on October 1 at Forest Hills Stadium, below.

TOUR DATES:

7/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^ $

7/24 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

7/31 - Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

8/6 - Incheon, South Korea @ Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival

8/14 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/26 - Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater

8/28 - Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival

9/2 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

9/3 - Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom

9/15 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

9/17 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

9/28 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

9/29 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

9/30 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/1 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~

10/4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

10/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~

10/7 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #

10/8-9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/20 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

10/21 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/22 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket

10/24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/25 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

10/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/27 - Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

11/6 - São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

11/12 - Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago

11/13 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos Aires

^ w/ Yo La Tengo

$ w/ Cate Le Bon

~ w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & The Linda Lindas

# w/ Florence + The Machine