Japanese Breakfast shares “Savage Good Boy” video ft. Michael Imperioli, expands tour

We've heard two singles from Japanese Breakfast's anticipated third album, Jubilee (pre-order it here), so far, and here's the third, "Savage Good Boy." It's a propulsive track with blips of cartoonishly altered vocals, and its accompanying video, which Michelle Zauner directed, is part of the narrative established in the videos for "Be Sweet" and "Posing in Bondage."

Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) stars in the "Savage Good Boy" video, and about it, Zauner says, "'Savage Good Boy' came from a headline I read about billionaires buying bunkers. I was interested in examining that specific type of villainy, and I found myself adopting the perspective of a rich man coaxing a young woman to come live with him underground, attempting to rationalize his almost impossible share of greed and miserliness. I knew I wanted the music video to be a pretty literal interpretation of that idea. I wanted to juxtapose images of this post-apocalyptic,industrial bunker with the lightness and extravagance of rococo fashion and set design. Aiming for that balance, my cinematographer, Adam Kolodny, and I were really inspired by Chan Wook Park's The Handmaiden, Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon and Sally Potter's Orlando."

Watch the "Savage Good Boy" video below.

Meanwhile, Japanese Breakfast are touring this year in support of the album, and they've added new dates to that tour, including a second NYC show. It happens the night before the first at the same venue, on Friday, October 15 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale Thursday 5/27 at 10 AM ET, and you can see updated dates below. Mannequin Pussy open select dates, including Philly, Jersey City, New Haven, and Asbury Park, and they just announced a tour of their own with Angel Du$t and Pinkshift.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST: 2021 TOUR

6/4 - Nashville, TN @ OUTLOUD Festival

7/28 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

7/29 - Hamden, CT @ College Street Music Hall

7/30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

8/2 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

8/3 - Rochester, NY @ Anthology

8/4 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

8/5 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

8/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

8/28 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony (Shadow in the City)

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

9/21 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

9/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/24 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/7 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel