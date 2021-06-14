Japanese Breakfast-soundtracked video game out this fall; hear “Better the Mask” & “Glider”

Japanese Breakfast's just-released new album, Jubilee, and memoir, Crying in H Mart, aren't all she's been busy working on. She also did the soundtrack for a new video game, Sable, which has announced its release date. It comes out September 23 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ,and here's the synopsis:

Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.

Watch the game's latest trailer, soundtracked by "Better The Mask," a beautiful string-laden piano ballad from Japanese Breakfast, below.

Michelle Zauner also appeared on the recent virtual Summer Game Fest to perform another song from the game, "Glider." Watch that performance below, as well.

In other video game-related Japanese Breakfast-related news, the trailer for the latest expansion pack for The Sims 4, "Cottage Living," features a version of Jubilee single "Be Sweet," with the vocals in Simlish. Watch that below too.

Japanese Breakfast embark on a North American tour starting in July. See all dates below.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST: 2021 TOUR

JUL 21, 2021 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

JUL 22, 2021 - The National - Richmond, VA

JUL 23, 2021 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

JUL 24, 2021 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

JUL 25, 2021 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

JUL 26, 2021 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

JUL 28, 2021 - Westville Music Bowl - New Haven, CT - with Bright Eyes

JUL 29, 2021 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ

JUL 30, 2021 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

JUL 31, 2021 - Maha Music Festival - Omaha, NE

AUG 2, 2021 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

AUG 3, 2021 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

AUG 4, 2021 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

AUG 5, 2021 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

AUG 6, 2021 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

AUG 7, 2021 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

AUG 8, 2021 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

AUG 10, 2021 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA - with SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

AUG 28, 2021 - Railbird Music Festival - Lexington, KY

SEP 10, 2021 - Royale - Boston, MA

SEP 11, 2021 - Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

SEP 12, 2021 - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center - Harrisburg, PA

SEP 14, 2021 - The Athenaeum Theatre - Columbus, OH

SEP 15, 2021 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

SEP 16, 2021 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

SEP 17, 2021 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

SEP 18, 2021 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

SEP 19, 2021 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

SEP 21, 2021 - Ogden Twilight - Ogden, UT

SEP 23, 2021 - Treefort Festival - Boise, ID

SEP 24, 2021 - WOW Hall - Eugene, OR

SEP 25, 2021 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

SEP 26, 2021 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA - 2nd Show Added!

SEP 27, 2021 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

SEP 28, 2021 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

SEP 30, 2021 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

OCT 1, 2021 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

OCT 2, 2021 - The Regent Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

OCT 3, 2021 - The Regent Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

OCT 4, 2021 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

OCT 5, 2021 - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

OCT 7, 2021 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

OCT 8, 2021 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

OCT 9, 2021 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

OCT 10, 2021 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO

OCT 11, 2021 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

OCT 12, 2021 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

OCT 14, 2021 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY - Text JBREKKIE to 31996 for pre-sale code!

OCT 15, 2021 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

OCT 16, 2021 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

OCT 30, 2021 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX - Text JBREKKIE to 31996 for pre-sale code!

NOV 3, 2021 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ - Text JBREKKIE to 31996 for pre-sale code!

NOV 4, 2021 - Coca Cola Sun Deck - Tempe, AZ - Text JBREKKIE to 31996 for pre-sale code!

NOV 9, 2021 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA - Text JBREKKIE to 31996 for pre-sale code!

NOV 11, 2021 - Gundlach Bundschu Winery - Sonoma, CA - Text JBREKKIE to 31996 for pre-sale code!

NOV 12, 2021 - Madonna Inn - San Luis Obispo, CA - Text JBREKKIE to 31996 for pre-sale code!

NOV 13, 2021 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA - Text JBREKKIE to 31996 for pre-sale code!

NOV 15, 2021 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA - Text JBREKKIE to 31996 for pre-sale code!

MAR 25, 2022 - SWX - Bristol, United Kingdom

MAR 26, 2022 - Manchester Academy 2 (Manchester Academy) - Manchester, UK

MAR 27, 2022 - St. Luke's & The Winged Ox - Glasgow, United Kingdom

MAR 28, 2022 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

MAR 30, 2022 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, United Kingdom

JUN 9, 2022 - NOS Primavera Sound Festival - Porto, Porto District