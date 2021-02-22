Japanese Breakfast, The Microphones, HAIM, Sylvan Esso, more add Bandsintown Plus shows

Bandsintown launched a subscription service for livestreams, Bandsintown PLUS, in January, which gives subscribers access to over 25 virtual performances each month. They've now announced a new round of artists who will perform on the platform in March and April, including Japanese Breakfast, Charli XCX, HAIM, Sylvan Esso, Arlo Parks, CHAI, Buck Meek, Devendra Banhart, Dam-Funk, Faye Webster, Nathaniel Rateliff, Los Lobos, LP, The Microphones, Nicole Migilis of Hundred Waters, Portugal. The Man, Whitney, serpentwithfeet, Tank and the Bangas, and more.

In addition, coming up this month are livestreams from Little Dragon, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, Lomelda, and more.

See the current schedule below, and subscribe to the service, or register for a free week-long trial, on Bandsintown.

BANDSINTOWN PLUS UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS (ALL TIMES IN EASTERN)

2/25/2021 9 PM Poolside

2/25/2021 10 PM Brijean

2/26/2021 9 PM Little Dragon

2/26/2021 10 PM Diamond Thug

2/27/2021 9 PM Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes

2/27/2021 10 PM Lomelda

3/4/2021 7 PM Arlo Parks

3/4/2021 10 PM Odie

3/6/2021 9 PM Los Lobos

3/11/2021 9 PM Nathaniel Rateliff

3/11/2021 10 PM Buck Meek

3/12/2021 9 PM Japanese Breakfast

3/12/2021 10 PM CHAI

3/18/2021 9 PM Faye Webster

3/18/2021 10 PM Gabriel Garzón-Montano

3/19/2021 9 PM Charli XCX

3/19/2021 10 PM ELIO

3/20/2021 10 PM Dam-Funk

3/25/2021 9 PM Peach Pit

3/26/2021 9 PM serpentwithfeet

3/27/2021 9 PM The Microphones

3/27/2021 10 PM Nicole Migilis of Hundred Waters

4/1/2021 9 PM Devendra Banhart

4/1/2021 10 PM Skullcrusher

4/3/2021 9 PM The Head and the Heart

4/8/2021 9 PM Mt. Joy

4/9/2021 9 PM Whitney

4/9/2021 10 PM Jealous of the Birds

4/10/2021 9 PM Chelsea Cutler

4/15/2021 9 PM Sylvan Esso

4/16/2021 9 PM Portugal. The Man

4/17/2021 9 PM HAIM

4/17/2021 11 PM Emily Alyn Lind

4/23/2021 9 PM LP