Japanese Breakfast wrapped up four-night Brooklyn run (pics, video, setlists)

After beginning it on Thursday, Japanese Breakfast wrapped up her sold out, four-show run at Brooklyn Steel on Sunday (10/17). While she kept the bulk of the setlist the same all four nights, pulling mostly from Jubilee, plus a selection of older favorites, there were some differences, too. On nights two and three she covered Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" (a song she's covered at dates throughout this tour), and on night two she gave "Better The Mask," a song from Sable, the video game she soundtracked, its live debut. On night four, she played "Ballad 0" from pop songs 2020, her collaborative EP with Crying guitarist/songwriter Ryan Galloway as BUMPER. See the setlists for nights two, three, and four below.

Luna Li, who has been supporting Japanese Breakfast the whole leg of this tour, opened the first three nights. Speaking from the stage on night three, she thanked Michelle Zauner for the opportunity to tour with her and mentioned how a number of years ago she was inspired to pursue becoming a musician by seeing Michelle, another person of Asian descent, onstage at a Japanese Breakfast show.

See pictures from night three at Brooklyn Steel by Ellen Qbertplaya, and videos from night four, below Pictures and setlist from night one are HERE.

Setlist: Japanese Breakfast @ Brooklyn Steel, 10/15/2021

Paprika

Be Sweet

In Heaven

The Woman That Loves You

Kokomo, IN

Here You Come Again (Dolly Parton cover)

Savage Good Boy

Road Head

Boyish

The Body Is a Blade

Tactics

In Hell

Glider

Posing in Bondage

Slide Tackle

Everybody Wants to Love You

Encore:

Better the Mask

Posing for Cars

Diving Woman

Setlist: Japanese Breakfast @ Brooklyn Steel, 10/16/2021

Paprika

Be Sweet

In Heaven

The Woman That Loves You

Kokomo, IN

Here You Come Again (Dolly Parton cover)

Savage Good Boy

Road Head

Boyish

The Body Is a Blade

Tactics

Glider

Posing in Bondage

Till Death

Slide Tackle

Everybody Wants to Love You

Encore:

Posing for Cars

Diving Woman

Setlist: Japanese Breakfast @ Brooklyn Steel, 10/17/2021Paprika

Be Sweet

In Heaven

The Woman That Loves You

Kokomo, IN

Ballad 0

Savage Good Boy

Road Head

Boyish

The Body Is a Blade

In Hell

Tactics

Glider

Posing in Bondage

Slide Tackle

Everybody Wants to Love You

Encore:

Posing for Cars

Diving Woman