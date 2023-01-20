Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner announces book tour for ‘Crying in H Mart’ paperback

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast is celebrating the paperback edition of her bestselling memoir Crying in H Mart with a spring book tour. The tour kicks off with a sold-out event at The Bell House on March 27 and includes stops in Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Ann Arbor, Iowa City, Madison, Brookline, Montclair, NJ (Montclair Public Library on 4/15), Carrboro and Charleston, SC. All dates are listed below.

Crying in H Mart is out in paperback on March 28 via Knopf and is currently being adapted into a film. Listen to an excerpt from the audiobock below.

Before her book tour, Michelle is playing as part of The Piano Recital at NYC's Carnegie Hall on February 25 with Kevin Morby, Eric D Johnson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, Uwade, Phil Cook, and Johanna Samuels. Japanese Breakfast is lined up for appearances at Adjacent Fest, Beach Road Weekend, Innings Fest, Bottle Rock, Kilby Block Party, Primavera Sound and more.