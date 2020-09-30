Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner details her first book, ‘Crying In H Mart’

Michelle Zauner, aka Japanese Breakfast, penned an essay, "Crying in H Mart," about family, food, and grief for The New Yorker in 2018; that became the basis for a memoir of the same name. Crying in H Mart is due out on April 20, 2021 via Knopf, and here's what Michelle has to say about it:

My mother passed away almost six years ago and ever since, my life has felt folded in half, divided into a before and after her death, my identity and my family having been fractured in the wake of her loss. I've spent the past six years processing grief in the best way I knew how-through creative work. I wrote two albums worth of material in an attempt to encapsulate all of that heavy darkness, confusion and loneliness, and then I spent another three years writing pages and pages to try and capture my mother's brilliant character and spirit, what it was like to be raised by a Korean immigrant in a small west coast town with very little diversity, the intense shame I felt towards my mixed race identity and how my embrace of Korean food and culture helped me come to terms with that upbringing, allowed me to reconnect with her memory.

You can read the publisher's description of Crying in H Mart, and see the cover art, below.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting for a follow-up on Japanese Breakfast's great 2017 album Soft Sounds From Another Planet, but Michelle did recently release some new music with Crying songwriter and guitarist Ryan Galloway under the name BUMPER. Stream their debut EP, pop songs 2020, below.

cover art by John Gal

Crying In H Mart Publisher Description