Japanese hardcore vets Zouo reissue discography on Relapse, Cherry’s new band S.H.I. prep new LP

Fresh off that recent G.I.S.M. reissue, Relapse is now reissuing the discography of another legendary '80s Japanese hardcore band, Zouo. The label has partnered with band leader Cherry Nishida on the reissues, and they're also releasing the new album by Cherry's new band S.H.I. (Struggling Harsh Immortals). The description for Zouo's 41-track discography comp AGONY憎悪REMAINS reads:

AGONY憎悪REMAINS, a discography spanning ZOUO's studio recordings is available across digital platforms here. ZOUO will release AGONY憎悪REMAINS as a deluxe remastered reissue featuring all of ZOUO's recorded studio output (including the highly sought-after 1984 debut 7" The Final Agony,) and 9 blistering live songs on April 23rd. Originally formed by friends of a local skateboard crew in the early 80's, ZOUO quickly became torchbearers for Japanese hardcore punk at the time. The band's music was a direct reflection of their collective frustrations and takes on their culture; the lyrics detailed the bands hatred for "societal hypocrisies and existing religions." ZOUO's debut The Final Agony 7" remains a landmark release to this day - tracks such as "Sons of Satan" and "Making Love with Devil" showcase some of the most raw and evil punk to ever emerge from the underground.

Stream the entire comp below, and pre-order physical copies here.

S.H.I.'s new album 4 死 Death comes out April 23 via Relapse (pre-order), and if you like Zouo (or raw, gnarly hardcore in general), check out this album's lead single "Blood Lust" below too.

4死DEATH TRACKLIST:

Blood Lust

Terminus

Casualty Vampire

Hell Bounded Heart

Theme 2

In The Mouth of Madness

Existenz

Doesn’t Mean That Much

Genocidal Organ