Japan’s Otoboke Beaver announce first full North American tour

Japanese garage punks Otoboke Beaver have announced the SUPER CHAMPON 2022 Tour which includes their first full-length trek across North America. The band haven't been here since SXSW 2019, when they wowed us at one of our Lost Weekend day parties:

Near the end of the BrooklynVegan x Margin Walker Lost Weekend day party on Friday, the inside stage hosted one of the very best sets of the day, Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver. The room was full of screaming and sometimes-moshing fans, and Otoboke Beaver seriously brought it. They can be fun and bouncy, but they can also be as pissed-off and aggressive as the most ferocious hardcore bands. Frontwoman Accorinrin flailed around stage, stared out into the crowd with menace, and gave the finger to the crowd a few times. During one song, the whole band chanted "Go! To! Hell!" Accorinrin's energy is matched by guitarist Yoyoyoshie, who's like a more punk Angus Young on stage, bashing into her bandmates and crowdsurfing with her guitar several times. As much as it's a spectacle, the songs are there too.

The tour kicks off March 21 in San Diego and includes stops in L.A., San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philly, and Washington, DC. All dates are listed below.

The L.A. show is at The Echo on March 22 and the NYC show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 8. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM local time.

OTOBOKE BEAVER - SUPER CHAMPON 2022 Tour

21 March 2022 - US - San Diego, CA - Casbah San Diego

22 March 2022 - US - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

23 March 2022 - US - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

25 March 2022 - US - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

26 March 2022 - CA -Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret

27 March 2022 - US - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Seattle Wa

30 March 2022 - US - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

01 April 2022 - US - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

3 April 2022 - CA - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

5 April 2022 - CA - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

6 April 2022 - US - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

8 April 2022 - US - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

9 April 2022 - US - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

10 April 2022 - US - Washington, DC - Union Stage

05 May 2022 - NL - Nijmegen - Doornroosje

06 May 2022 - NL - Rotterdam - Rotown Rotterdam

07 May 2022 - BE - Brussels - AB - Ancienne Belgique

08 May 2022 - NL - The Hague - Paard

11 May 2022 - NL - Groningen - Vera Groningen

16 May 2022 - UK - London - Electric Ballroom

19 May 2022 - UK - Glasgow - Saint Luke's

20 May 2022 - UK - Manchester - (Club) Manchester Academy

22 May 2022 - UK - Bristol - The Fleece Bristol

24 May 2022 - IR - Dublin - Button Factory

