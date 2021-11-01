Jarvis Cocker announces JARV IS remix album ft. Hot Chip, David Holmes, more (stream 2 tracks)

Earlier this year, Jarvis Cocker's current band, JARV IS..., released a dub mix of "Swanky Modes" by reggae great Dennis Bovell as a single. That is now part of a new remix album that also features Hot Chip, David Holmes & Keefus Ciancia, Pilooski & Jayvich, Greg Wilson, and more bringing their touch to songs from last year's Beyond the Pale. You can listen to the Dennis Bovell DubMix of "Swanky Modes" and David Holmes & Keefus Ciancia’s Unloved Rework of "Must I Evolve?" below.

JARV IS REMIX ED... will be available at the merch table on the band's UK tour, which starts Tuesday, November 2 in Manchester, and the album will be out in North America on November 26 via Rough Trade. No word yet on North American dates (JARV IS... were to have played Brooklyn shows in May 2020 to celebrate the album's release). All tour dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Jarvis is in Wes Anderson's new film, The French Dispatch, as fictional French pop star Tip-Top, and he just released a whole album as Tip-Top, too. You can pick up Chansons d'Ennui Tip-Top and The French Dispatch soundtrack, not to mention Beyond the Pale, on vinyl in the BV shop.

Cocker is also working on Anderson's new film, Asteroid City; details are still to come.

JARV IS REMIX ED... tracklist:

SIDE 1

1: Save the Whale Mister Deltoid Remix

2: Must I Evolve? David Holmes & Keefus Ciancia’s Unloved Rework

SIDE 2

1: Am I Missing Something? Pilooski/Jayvich Late Night Mix

2: House Music All Night Long Hot Chip Remix

SIDE 3

1: House Music all Night Long Greg Wilson & Ché Wilson Remix

2: Do The Pharaoh by Minsky Rock

SIDE 4

1: Swanky Modes Dennis Bovell DubMix

2: Children of the Echo Tam Tam Hidrogenesse Remix

JARV IS... 2022 TOUR DATES

Nov 2 Manchester, UK Albert Hall

Nov 3 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK Boiler Shop

Nov 5 Liverpool, UK Invisible Wind Factory

Nov 6 Bristol, UK Motion & the Marble Factory

Nov 8 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute Birmingham

Nov 9 London, UK The Roundhouse

Nov 11 Glasgow, UK Barrowland

Nov 12 Sheffield, UK Octagon

Jan 7 Bognor Regis, UK Rockaway Beach

May 19 Madrid, Spain Tomavistas

Aug 17 Paredes de Coura, Portugal Paredes de Coura Festival