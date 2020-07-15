Jarvis Cocker celebrating new LP ‘Beyond the Pale’ w/ live-from-a-cave full band performance video

Jarvis Cocker releases Beyond the Pale, the terrific debut album from his new band JARV IS... (and his first proper album in 11 years), on Friday, and to celebrate the group are sharing pro-shot video of them playing the album in full. In a cave. "Normally when a band releases an album they then go on a tour to present it to people," writes Jarvis. "That is impossible at the moment (obvs) so we set up our equipment in a cave a week ago & played “Beyond the Pale” in its entirety & our friends Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard filmed it."

"Beyond the Pale: Live from the Centre of the Earth" will stream on Jarvis' YouTube channel beginning July 21 at 3 PM ET and will be available to watch for 24 hours. You can watch the trailer below, and watch the concert once its live, below.

This is not the first cave JARV IS... have played, either, having performed a couple "underground" clubs on their first-ever tour. Caves also figure into the group's debut single, "Must I Evolve?" which features in the trailer for this performance.