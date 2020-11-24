Jarvis Cocker & Feist joining Chilly Gonzales for livestream Christmas special

Chilly Gonzales recently released A very chilly christmas, a holiday album that features a number of holiday classics interpreted in Gonzales' melancholy piano style. He's just announced that he's turning it into a A very chilly christmas special, modeled on the many holiday TV specials of yore, that will be available to stream on December 23.

Putting the "special" in Chilly's holiday special will be Feist and Jarvis Cocker, both of whom also appear on the album. Surely they will perform their duet rendition of David Berman's Purple Mountains song "Snow is Falling in Manhattan." Here's more on this 75-minute program:

Santa Claus, like all of us, has had a challenging year, and has decided to go to therapy. Thankfully, Chilly Gonzales and his musical family (Feist, Jarvis Cocker and many more) are on hand to soundtrack the ups and downs of this peculiar year and convince Santa to go on. “A Very Chilly Christmas Special” will help Santa and all of us finish this year on a high note.

With fans around the globe in mind, there are three screening times to choose from on 12/23: 4 AM ET, 3 PM ET and 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale.

You can watch a preview of the special, and listen to A very chilly christmas, below.