Jarvis Cocker is teasing something Pulp-related: Tour? Reissues?

It's been 10 years since Pulp reformed to tour the world, including spectacular shows at NYC's Radio City Music Hall -- are they about to do it again? Frontman Jarvis Cocker is certainly hinting at something Pulp-related on his Instagram today, sharing a little video featuring the lyric "What exactly do you do for an encore?" from the title track to 1998's This is Hardcore, set to the sounds of applause. In the text, Jarvis writes "Good question..." What does it mean? Pulp's '90s catalogue, including This is Hardcore and Different Class, have never gotten official vinyl reissues either, so it could be that, too. Or both? We'll have to stay tuned.

