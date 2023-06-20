Jarvis Cocker shares song from Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ ft Seu Jorge

Wes Anderson's new movie Asteroid City is in limited release in NYC and L.A. currently and opens around the country this Friday, June 23. Among the cast is Jarvis Cocker, who worked with Anderson on The Fantastic Mr Fox and The French Dispatch, as a member of Montana and the Ranch Hands, a bluegrass band who have made their way to Asteroid City. The Ranch Hands also includes Seu Jorge, who memorably performed Portuguese versions of David Bowie songs in The Life Aquatic, and bandleader Montana is played by Rupert Friend.

Jarvis wrote the band's songs with frequent collaborator (and former Pulp member) Richard Hawley and Anderson, and you can listen to Montana & The Ranch Hands' "Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)," and watch a making-of short about the song's scene in Asteroid City, below.

The Asteroid City soundtrack is out Friday via ABKO and also features one other Jarvis Cocker original, pieces from Alexandre Desplat's score, along with vintage country, folk and skiffle songs by Tex Ritter, Bill Monroe, Burl Ives, Slim Whitman, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Les Baxter, and more. Check out the soundtrack art and tracklist below.

You can watch the Asteroid City trailer below as well.

Jarvis is spending his summer playing shows with the reunited Pulp.

Asteroid City (Original Soundtrack):

WXYZ-TV Channel 8 – Alexandre Desplat

Last Train to San Fernando – Johnny Duncan and The Blue Grass Boys

Island of Dreams – The Springfields

April in Portugal – Les Baxter

Ida Red – Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys

Canon [Canon and Gigue in D Major] – Henk Bouman, Musica Antiqua Köln, Reinhard Goebel

Opening Ceremony with Awards Presentation (Keynote Speaker: General Grif Gibson) – Alexandre Desplat

(I Got Spurs) Jingle Jangle Jingle – Tex Ritter and His Texans

Orange Blossom Special – Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys

High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me) – Tex Ritter

Cowboy’s Lament – Burl Ives

Viewing of the Astronomical Ellipses (Opening Comments: Dr. Hickenlooper) – Alexandre Desplat

Rosie Marie – Slim Whitman

Indian Love Call – Slim Whitman

Sixteen Tons – Tennessee Ernie Ford

The Cattle Call – Eddy Arnold with Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra and Chorus

Special Seminar at the Playwright’s Request (Saltzburg Keitel’s Classroom) – Alexandre Desplat

Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) – Jarvis Cocker

Kaw-Liga – Johnny Duncan and The Blue Grass Boys

Emergency Assembly – Alexandre Desplat

A Bewildering and Bedazzling Celestial Mystery – Alexandre Desplat

How High The Moon – Les Paul & Mary Ford

The Streets of Laredo – Bing Crosby

Freight Train – The Chas McDevitt Skiffle Group featuring Nancy Whiskey

You Can’t Wake Up If You Don’t Fall Asleep – Jarvis Cocker