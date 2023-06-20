Jarvis Cocker shares song from Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ ft Seu Jorge
Wes Anderson's new movie Asteroid City is in limited release in NYC and L.A. currently and opens around the country this Friday, June 23. Among the cast is Jarvis Cocker, who worked with Anderson on The Fantastic Mr Fox and The French Dispatch, as a member of Montana and the Ranch Hands, a bluegrass band who have made their way to Asteroid City. The Ranch Hands also includes Seu Jorge, who memorably performed Portuguese versions of David Bowie songs in The Life Aquatic, and bandleader Montana is played by Rupert Friend.
Jarvis wrote the band's songs with frequent collaborator (and former Pulp member) Richard Hawley and Anderson, and you can listen to Montana & The Ranch Hands' "Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)," and watch a making-of short about the song's scene in Asteroid City, below.
The Asteroid City soundtrack is out Friday via ABKO and also features one other Jarvis Cocker original, pieces from Alexandre Desplat's score, along with vintage country, folk and skiffle songs by Tex Ritter, Bill Monroe, Burl Ives, Slim Whitman, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Les Baxter, and more. Check out the soundtrack art and tracklist below.
You can watch the Asteroid City trailer below as well.
Jarvis is spending his summer playing shows with the reunited Pulp.
Asteroid City (Original Soundtrack):
WXYZ-TV Channel 8 – Alexandre Desplat
Last Train to San Fernando – Johnny Duncan and The Blue Grass Boys
Island of Dreams – The Springfields
April in Portugal – Les Baxter
Ida Red – Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys
Canon [Canon and Gigue in D Major] – Henk Bouman, Musica Antiqua Köln, Reinhard Goebel
Opening Ceremony with Awards Presentation (Keynote Speaker: General Grif Gibson) – Alexandre Desplat
(I Got Spurs) Jingle Jangle Jingle – Tex Ritter and His Texans
Orange Blossom Special – Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys
High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me) – Tex Ritter
Cowboy’s Lament – Burl Ives
Viewing of the Astronomical Ellipses (Opening Comments: Dr. Hickenlooper) – Alexandre Desplat
Rosie Marie – Slim Whitman
Indian Love Call – Slim Whitman
Sixteen Tons – Tennessee Ernie Ford
The Cattle Call – Eddy Arnold with Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra and Chorus
Special Seminar at the Playwright’s Request (Saltzburg Keitel’s Classroom) – Alexandre Desplat
Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) – Jarvis Cocker
Kaw-Liga – Johnny Duncan and The Blue Grass Boys
Emergency Assembly – Alexandre Desplat
A Bewildering and Bedazzling Celestial Mystery – Alexandre Desplat
How High The Moon – Les Paul & Mary Ford
The Streets of Laredo – Bing Crosby
Freight Train – The Chas McDevitt Skiffle Group featuring Nancy Whiskey
You Can’t Wake Up If You Don’t Fall Asleep – Jarvis Cocker