Jarvis Cocker shares “Swanky Modes” mixes by dub icon Dennis Bovell

One of the best songs on last year's great JARV IS... album Beyond the Pale is "Swanky Modes," which recounts a dalliance Jarvis had with a fading star actress in "the days of VHS and casual sex." That song has now been handed over the dub and reggae icon Dennis Bovell -- who's worked with everyone from Linton Kwesi Johnson and I-Roy to The Slits and Bananarama -- who sprinkles his magic on three terrific mixes that are out now as a new single.

The original had a big of a John Barry James Bond theme vibe to it which goes well with Bovell's particular skill set. For the Dennis Bovell Mix, he drops everything out except the bass (now deep sea sonar level), skittering, echoing drums, strings and the vocals. The DubMix takes Jarvis out of the picture but leaves Serafina Steer and Emma Smith's backing vocals, while the Dub Instrumental chops things up further.

The Dennis Bovell Mix and DubMix will be released as a 7" in June, and Jarvis says this is the treat from a Further Beyond the Pale remix album that will be out later this year. You can stream all three Bovell mixes below.

JARV IS... have also rescheduled UK dates for November and those are listed below.. No word on US shows (they were supposed to play May 2020).

Dennis Bovell makes a cameo in Steve McQueen's Lover's Rock film, part of his Small Axe series on Amazon.

JARV IS...RESCHEDULED 2021 UK TOUR DATES

2nd Nov – Albert Hall, Manchester

3rd Nov – Boiler Shop, Newcastle *NEW SHOW*

5th Nov – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

6th Nov – Marble Factory, Bristol

8th Nov – O2 Institute, Birmingham

9th Nov – The Roundhouse, London

11th Nov – Barrowlands, Glasgow

12th Nov – Octagon, Sheffield *NEW SHOW*

