Jason Isbell adds Red Rocks shows with Angel Olsen to tour

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced a pair of shows with Angel Olsen at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The shows go down May 3 and 4 at the legendary Colorado venue, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10am MT.

In addition, just before the Red Rocks shows, Jason and company will appear at Bear Shadow Festival in North Carolina, playing on Sunday, April 30, along with Amythyst Kiah and Woody Platt & Shannon Whitworth. Also featured at Bear Shadow are Spoon, Fruit Bats, Lissie, The Head and the Heart, Neal Francis, and Myron Elkins. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 16 at 10 AM EST.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are currently on tour across Europe and the UK with His Lordship. Heading into the new year they'll hit the road across North America with support from Kathleen Edwards and Peter One. All dates below.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- 2022-2023 Live Dates

11/8 Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene *

11/9 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

11/10 Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg *

11/12 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

11/13 Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater *

11/14 Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso *

11/15 Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso *

11/17 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *

11/18 Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester *

11/19 Dublin, IR @ Olympia Theatre *

12/14 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre [SOLD OUT]

12/15 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre [SOLD OUT]

12/17 Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre (An Evening of Conversation & Song with Jason Isbell and Will Welch)

1/19 Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts ^

1/20 Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall ^

1/21 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^

1/23 Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall ^

1/25 Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre ^

1/27 Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre ^

1/28 Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Theatre ^

1/29 Saginaw, MI @ Temple Theatre ^

1/31 Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center ^

2/1 Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts ^

2/2 Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts ^

2/3 Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center ^

3/1 Calgary, AB @ The Jack Singer Concert Hall in Arts Commons ~

3/2 Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium ~

3/4 Kelowna, Canada @ Kelowna Community Theatre ~

3/5 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ~

3/6 Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre ~

4/5 Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre #

4/6 St Kinda, VIC @ Palais Theatre #

4/6-4/10 Tyagarah, Australia @ Byron Bay BluesFest

4/22 Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush

4/30 Highlands, NC @ Bear Shadow Festival

5/3 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

5/4 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

* = with His Lordship

^ = with Peter One

~ = with Kathleen Edwards

# = with Allison Russell

& = with Angel Olsen