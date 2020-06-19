Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires release ‘Reunions’ BK Bowl show as live album on Bandcamp
After Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit released their truly excellent new album Reunions, Jason and his wife/bandmate Amanda Shires celebrated with a livestreamed release show from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. It was a genuinely great performance -- one of the true gems of this whole livestream era -- the kind of thing you could picture being released as a live album. Well, timed with today's Juneteenth fundraiser on Bandcamp, Jason and Amanda have done just that. You can stream the first three songs from Reunions: Live At Brooklyn Bowl Nashville below, and to hear the whole album, you can purchase a download for $10 or more here. It's for a great cause (as long as you purchase it before midnight Pacific), and this album is very worth it.
If you'd like to rewatch the archived stream of the show, you can do that here. The whole 400 unit band also just did a quarantine-style performance of "Overseas" on Colbert earlier this week and you can watch that below.