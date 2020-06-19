Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires release ‘Reunions’ BK Bowl show as live album on Bandcamp

After Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit released their truly excellent new album Reunions, Jason and his wife/bandmate Amanda Shires celebrated with a livestreamed release show from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. It was a genuinely great performance -- one of the true gems of this whole livestream era -- the kind of thing you could picture being released as a live album. Well, timed with today's Juneteenth fundraiser on Bandcamp, Jason and Amanda have done just that. You can stream the first three songs from Reunions: Live At Brooklyn Bowl Nashville below, and to hear the whole album, you can purchase a download for $10 or more here. It's for a great cause (as long as you purchase it before midnight Pacific), and this album is very worth it.